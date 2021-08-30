Advertisement

Hurricane Ida: How it’s impacting Mississippi

A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer...
A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State of Mississippi is in the path of Hurricane Ida. The tropical system made landfall on Sunday, August 29 at 11:55 a.m. near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 miles per hour.

Hurricane Ida rapidly grew in strength early Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane just hours before hitting the Louisiana coast while emergency officials in the region grappled with opening shelters for displaced evacuees despite the risks of spreading the coronavirus.

Governor Tate Reeves has declared a State of Emergency before Ida’s landfall. President Joe Biden approved emergency declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of Ida’s arrival.

Ida made landfall on Sunday, August 29, the the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s catastrophic landfall.

Tropical Storm and Storm Surge warnings are in effect for Central and South Mississippi. This means tropical storm forced winds are possible (39-73 mph). Storm surge 7-11 feet is possible in Hancock and Harrison counties. 4-7 feet in Jackson County.

The storm cause significant damage to New Orleans and the surrounding areas. One death was reported dead from a fallen tree on a home in Prairieville, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Meanwhile, a fallen tower knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans.

In Mississippi, the storm began causing problems Sunday night.

MORE LINKS:

The Latest forecast for Central and Southwest Miss.

Power Outages

School closings

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida continues to strengthen
Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane moving towards the Louisiana Coast
Biloxi Fire Department, DMR, D’Iberville, Harrison County Sheriffs Department and Harrison...
First responders recover body from water after I-110 bridge accident
Woman murdered in Meridian
Tracking Ida
Hurricane Ida tracking toward Louisiana before affecting us
Suspect in custody in York murder

Latest News

First responders were called out to Ridge Road in Central, La. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, to...
1 death attributed to Hurricane Ida, widespread damage
In this satellite photo taken by Planet Labs Inc., a Taliban checkpoint is seen blocking access...
Rockets hit neighborhood near Kabul airport amid US pullout
Over one million people left without power during Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida will weaken and pass west of us, but it will still bring rain and wind to our area.
Wind & rain increase overnight as Ida tracks inland