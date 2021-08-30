Hurricane Ida lifts towards Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As of the 1 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ida has sustained winds of 75 mph. That is just above tropical storm strength, so Ida will be downgraded to a tropical storm within the next couple of hours as it continues to move over land. The center of Ida is closing in on the Louisiana/Mississippi state line, just a bit south and west of McComb.

Ida’s outer rain bands are already beginning to impact our area around 2 this morning, and the rain looks to become more steady as we head throughout the day. The wind will also pick up throughout the day today, with wind gusts generally as high as 40-45 mph. A 50 mph wind gust or two cannot be entirely ruled out. These gusty winds combined with wet grounds could lead to trees being knocked down, potentially leading to power outages.

We could see anywhere between 3 and 7 inches of rain, with some locally higher amounts possible. Most of this rain will fall during the day on Monday. A few quick, spin-up tornadoes also cannot be ruled out as Ida moves through, mainly during the daytime hours on Monday. Make sure to have multiple ways of getting weather alerts, including downloading the free WTOK Weather App. Stay of the roads if you can on Monday, but if you must drive, remember to never cross a flooded roadway. Conditions will begin to improve for our area Monday night into Tuesday.

