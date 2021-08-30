Ida doing damage in East Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As the center of Ida moves into western Mississippi, we are seeing some wind damage closer to home. Emergency Management in Jasper County is reporting that trees were blown down on County Road 16 and Mississippi Highway 531 around 6 Monday morning. This damage occurred near the Jasper/Smith County line.

Power company crews were also called out Monday to make repairs after a tree brought down power lines on 26th Street off Poplar Springs Drive.

We will continue to update this story if new damage has been reported, so check back later for possible updates.

