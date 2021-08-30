Advertisement

Ida weakening, wind and rain will ease tonight, then end tomorrow night

Tropical Depression Ida will exit and take its rain with it on Tuesday.
Tropical Depression Ida will exit and take its rain with it on Tuesday.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - What was Hurricane Ida will continue tracking toward the north, and it’s going to keep rain in our forecast for one more day. Ida has been downgraded to a tropical depression, and it will weaken further as it tracks northeastward through North Mississippi and toward the Tennessee Valley tonight and Tuesday.

Rain Easing Gradually

The heaviest of the rain and the gusty wind will gradually diminish this evening. Occasional rain will linger through Tuesday evening. Rainfall amounts will be an additional 1-3 inches on top of what has already fallen. Radar rainfall estimates are as high as 5-7 inches. Rainfall measurements were already over three inches at Meridian Regional Airport and nearing two inches at NAS Meridian as of 5 PM.

Wind Easing, Too

The wind will ease tonight, but it will still be up at 15-25 mph with gusts up to around 30 mph overnight through early Tuesday morning. Wind will subside after sunrise Tuesday.

The Next 24 Hours

On-and-off rain will fall through the night. Some occasional heavy periods of rain are possible. The low temperature by morning will be near 71 degrees. Tuesday will be cloudy with more on-and-off rain. The high temperature will be near 79 degrees.

Looking Ahead

After the Ida’s circulation exits to the northeast, cooler, drier air will arrive in our area. Mornings can cool into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Afternoons can cool into the mid-80s. The lower humidity will give us a crisp, fall feel.

