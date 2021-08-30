Advertisement

Into the Eye: Hurricane Hunters share video of Hurricane Ida’s eye wall

The Hurricane Hunters flew into Ida Sunday, making two passes through the eye as Hurricane Ida...
The Hurricane Hunters flew into Ida Sunday, making two passes through the eye as Hurricane Ida made landfall.(Facebook/Hurricane Hunters)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hurricane Hunters have spent the last week flying into the storm as Hurricane Ida built to a devastating category 4 storm before making landfall Sunday in Port Fourchon, La.

Sunday, the Hurricane Hunters flew from their temporary base in San Antonio into the storm, making two passes through the eye as Hurricane Ida made landfall. Here are some of the images they took.

The crew got the blades turning a little early to be able to make two passes through the eye as Hurricane #Ida made landfall. Here’s what we saw: #ReserveReady #ReserveResilient

Posted by AF Reserve Hurricane Hunters on Sunday, August 29, 2021

More photos of Hurricane #Ida eye-wall. C/O Maj. Kendall Dunn #ReserveReady #ReserveResilient

Posted by AF Reserve Hurricane Hunters on Sunday, August 29, 2021

Hurricane #Ida footage from inside the 👁 #ReserveReady #ReserveResilient

Posted by AF Reserve Hurricane Hunters on Sunday, August 29, 2021

Earlier in the week, the Air Force Reserve’s 403rd Wing’s two flying units, the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron and 815th Airlift Squadron, relocated their WC-130 and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to Joint Base San-Antonio, Texas.

The 53rd WRS, better known as the Hurricane Hunters, flew their first mission into then Tropical Depression Nine Thursday over the western Caribbean Sea. The data they collected for National Hurricane Center forecasters showed the storm had strengthened to a tropical storm, the ninth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida continues to strengthen
Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane moving towards the Louisiana Coast
Biloxi Fire Department, DMR, D’Iberville, Harrison County Sheriffs Department and Harrison...
First responders recover body from water after I-110 bridge accident
Woman murdered in Meridian
Tracking Ida
Hurricane Ida tracking toward Louisiana before affecting us
Suspect in custody in York murder

Latest News

First responders were called out to Ridge Road in Central, La. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, to...
1 death attributed to Hurricane Ida, widespread damage
A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer...
Hurricane Ida: How it’s impacting Mississippi
Over one million people left without power during Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida will weaken and pass west of us, but it will still bring rain and wind to our area.
Wind & rain increase overnight as Ida tracks inland
WX 08/29
Weather August 29, 2021