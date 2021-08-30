Funeral service for J.D. Dearman will be held Sunday, August 29, 2021, 12:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Brad Sliger officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. J.D. Dearman age 49, of Meridian passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at his home.

Survivors include his wife Donna Dearman; children, David Dearman and Kayla Dearman Dearing (Brady); stepson, Kyle Holton; granddaughter, Ansleigh Dearing; parents, George and Dawn Dearman; host of cousins and extended family.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Harper, Joseph White, Koty Blackwell, Brady Dearing, Ryan Powell, and David Dearman.

The family will receive friends Sunday, August 29, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to service.

