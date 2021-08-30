Graveside services for Jessie Kevin “Flatt” Stafford, 59, of the Pleasant Hill Community will be held Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 2 P.M. at his home located at 4930 Pleasant Hill Road, Gilbertown, Alabama. Visitation will be held there from 1 P.M. until 2 P.M. prior to the service.

Mr. Stafford passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born December 31, 1961, in Waynesboro, Mississippi. He was a supervisor for Mid-South Lumber.

“Flatt” as most of his family and friends knew him, loved his family dearly. His son and grandson were his life. He enjoyed welding and his favorite hobbies included hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his son, Dakota Stafford (Baylee); grandson, Jesse Stafford; mother, Wilma Daniel Tyson; step-mother, Rose Marie Stafford; brothers, Moose Stafford (Twyla); Steve Stafford; Buford Tyson (Teri); step siblings, Michael Mazingo, Larry Mazingo (Tammy), Tammy Rogers (Labarron), and Randal Mazingo (Rebecca); and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Long Stafford and his father-in-law, R.L. Taylor.

Pallbearers: Tracy Skelton, Leonard Dixon, Tyrone Rhodes, Michael Abston, Bubba Welch, and Andy Couch.

Honorary Pallbearers: Jesse Stafford, Eric Daniel, Clay Hare, Bobby Taylor, J.R. Taylor, and Roger Chapman.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

