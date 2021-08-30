Advertisement

Marion Volunteer Fire Department seeking more help

Marion Volunteer Fire Department
Marion Volunteer Fire Department(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Marion Volunteer Fire Department has been on standby for hours to assist with any damage in its area due to the tropical storm.

No damage has been reported, according to the fire chief. But the fire department has broken into teams that switch shifts every few hours.

Marion Mayor Larry Gill was one of the people in those teams as he has been a volunteer firefighter for over 3 years. Gill was at the Marion Fire Department, ready to help anyone in need.

He encourages others to volunteer as there’s a lack of first responders. Gill also said that he hopes damage stays at a minimum.

“We are very fortunate to not have any major damages. We had some debris that we had to pick up this morning. We are glad to have a committed staff of volunteers. We are glad to have different personnel within the water, the street department, and the police department. They are going to respond in the event that something does happen,” said Gill.

“We are here, and we are standing by so we can do a quick reaction because everybody is in one place. We have broken up into teams and made assignments. If there should be a tree down, flooding, power lines down, somebody has a medical response or fire that was started by something, with a faster response time,” said Don Larson, assistant chief chief.

To report any damage in the town of Marion, call 601-490-4769. And to learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter, call town hall at 601-483-9573.

