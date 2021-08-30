MEMA now accepting damage reports after Hurricane Ida
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Homeowners who received damage during Hurricane Ida can now report it to state officials.
People can report structural damage to their homes using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool.
The self-report tool is not a 911 service, and submitting a damage report is not an application for financial assistance.
To submit a damage report to MEMA, CLICK HERE.
