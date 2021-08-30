Advertisement

MEMA now accepting damage reports after Hurricane Ida

A home on West Bayou Street in Moss Point floods as Hurricane Ida blew over Louisiana and parts...
A home on West Bayou Street in Moss Point floods as Hurricane Ida blew over Louisiana and parts of South Mississippi.(Viewer submitted)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Homeowners who received damage during Hurricane Ida can now report it to state officials.

People can report structural damage to their homes using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool.

The self-report tool is not a 911 service, and submitting a damage report is not an application for financial assistance.

To submit a damage report to MEMA, CLICK HERE.

