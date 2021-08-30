Miss. sending support, manpower to Louisiana in Ida’s aftermath

“The bad news for us is we’re going to get a little more rainfall than we anticipated,” the governor said. “The good news is because it’s moving so slow, the wind speeds have not reached where we thought they would be.”

Ida proved to be uneventful in Mississippi, but not Louisiana. Louisiana Gov. Jon Bel Edwards opened up during the virtual call with Biden.

“Hurricane Ida came on shore with everything that was advertised, the surge, the rain, the wind,” Edwards said. “The good news first, is all of our levee systems performed magnificently. None of them were breached. Having said that, the damage is still catastrophic.”

One person is confirmed dead due to Hurricane Ida and one million people are without power, as of 3:22 p.m. Monday.

More than 5,000 National Guard members were activated from Louisiana to Mississippi to support search and rescue efforts, the president said.

Biden also assured all governors and mayors that restoring power for all affected areas was a top priority.

“We are working with local, private electrical companies to try and minimize the time it will take to restore power,” President Biden said. “We want you to know we’re doing everything we can to help.”

Biden encouraged everyone to stay put, noting the American Red Cross has opened 50 shelters across the Gulf Coast.

More than 25,000 debris crews from 30 states are also rolling in to support affected areas, the president said.

And the Federal Communication Commission is working with cellular providers to ensure everyone can get a cell signal, no matter who their service provider is.