Funeral services for Mrs. Virgie Cardwell will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Billy Smith officiating. Burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Cardwell, age 92, of Toomsuba passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Beehive of Philadelphia.

Mrs. Cardwell was a member of Anchor Church of God of Prophecy.

Survivors include her sisters, Jean Sissom (Bo), Lee P. Thompson (Marvin Hagwood), and Dorris Brown (Kenny); brother, Bobby Pritchett (Charlotte); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Virgie was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Cardwell, her parents, Hobbs and Myrtis Pritchett, and two brothers, William Hobbs Pritchett and Tommy Pritchett.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Anchor Church of God of Prophecy.

Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Cress, James Thompson, Andrew White, Jason Pritchett, Justin Pritchett, and Robert Cardwell.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 2:45 on Sunday at the funeral home.

