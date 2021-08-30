Advertisement

NOLA to evacuees: Do not return until further notice

Hurricane Ida Coverage - New Orleans
Hurricane Ida Coverage - New Orleans(KSLA)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of New Orleans is urging evacuees to stay put until further notice.

In a Tweet Monday morning, the city’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness requested that individuals who evacuated due to Hurricane Ida do not return until further notice.

“There is widespread debris, power remains out and emergency services are working to respond to those still in the city,” NOLA Ready wrote. “We will let you know when it is safe to come home.”

Hurricane Ida crashed into the Louisiana Gulf Coast Sunday as a powerful category 4 storm. The entire city of New Orleans was left without power as a result.

Tens of thousands of people evacuated prior to the storm, including many who came to the Jackson metro area.

Meanwhile, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is urging residents to remain vigilant, telling us we’re not out of the woods yet.

“As the eye of Ida hits central MS, know we are 18-22 hours from it departing our state - stay diligent,” he said. “Tornado threat remains for Coast. Heavy rainfall up to 8″. Downed trees across roadways in SW MS. Downed power lines with 130,000+ without power. Stay aware! Be safe! God bless!”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida continues to strengthen
Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane moving towards the Louisiana Coast
Tracking Ida
Hurricane Ida tracking toward Louisiana before affecting us
Fire Station #12 in Delacroix
St. Bernard Parish Government shares incredible video of Hurricane Ida conditions
Ida makes landfall
Hurricane Ida makes landfall on Louisiana coast
Ida knocks out power to hundreds of thousands of customers

Latest News

Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles
A civilian vehicle was apparently used as an improvised platform in a rocket attack aimed at...
Rockets fired at Kabul airport in waning hours of US pullout from Afghanistan
People who are due for their second shot may come to this clinic, along with those who are...
ECCC hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sept. 8
Cell Phone (Source: WAFB)
Cell phone providers having 911 difficulties