Over 100,000 without power in Mississippi

(WTOK) - Mississippi had 121,329 power outages as of 11 a.m. Monday as Ida brought rain, wind and storms to the state. Southwestern counties are most heavily-impacted but east central Mississippi is also affected.

Here’s the breakdown from PowerOutage.US:

County Customers Affected Lauderdale County 694 Clarke 43 Kemper 32 Newton 486 Neshoba 304 Wayne 10

Ida is expected to continue to bring sustained winds and heavy rainfall to our area throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.