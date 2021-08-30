Over 100,000 without power in Mississippi
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WTOK) - Mississippi had 121,329 power outages as of 11 a.m. Monday as Ida brought rain, wind and storms to the state. Southwestern counties are most heavily-impacted but east central Mississippi is also affected.
Here’s the breakdown from PowerOutage.US:
|County
|Customers Affected
|Lauderdale County
|694
|Clarke
|43
|Kemper
|32
|Newton
|486
|Neshoba
|304
|Wayne
|10
Ida is expected to continue to bring sustained winds and heavy rainfall to our area throughout the day.
