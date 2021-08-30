Advertisement

Over 100,000 without power in Mississippi

Southwestern counties are most heavily-impacted by Ida but east central Mississippi is also affected.(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WTOK) - Mississippi had 121,329 power outages as of 11 a.m. Monday as Ida brought rain, wind and storms to the state. Southwestern counties are most heavily-impacted but east central Mississippi is also affected.

Here’s the breakdown from PowerOutage.US:

CountyCustomers Affected
Lauderdale County694
Clarke43
Kemper32
Newton486
Neshoba304
Wayne10

Ida is expected to continue to bring sustained winds and heavy rainfall to our area throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

