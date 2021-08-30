Over one million people left without power during Hurricane Ida

(WTOK) - Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana just before noon Sunday. Leaving over one million people in the state without power.

According to Poweroutage.us, about 28,000 outages are reported in Mississippi as of eleven o’clock Sunday. The majority of those outages are in Southwest Mississippi.

There are more than one million outages reported in Louisiana as of eleven o’clock. That number is rising rapidly.

All of New Orleans has lost power. The only power is coming from generators, according to New Orleans officials.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.