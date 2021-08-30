Advertisement

Over seventy thousand in the state of Mississippi without power

More outages reported as storm continues
(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

More than seventy thousand in the state of Mississippi are without power as Hurricane Ida continues on its path.

According to Poweroutage.us a bulk of the outages are in and around the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

As for East Mississippi and surrounding areas there have not been any outages reported.

To find out about outages in the state, click the link below.

Outages

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

