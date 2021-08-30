Over seventy thousand in the state of Mississippi without power

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

More than seventy thousand in the state of Mississippi are without power as Hurricane Ida continues on its path.

According to Poweroutage.us a bulk of the outages are in and around the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

As for East Mississippi and surrounding areas there have not been any outages reported.

