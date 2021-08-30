Roy Vaughn Dennis

March 19, 1921 ~ August 28, 2021 (age 100)

Funeral services for Roy Vaughn Dennis, 100, will be Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 1:00pm, at Newton Methodist Protestant Church in Newton. Interment will follow at Lawrence Cemetery. Elder Brad Faircloth will officiate. Mr. Dennis died Saturday, August 28, 2021, with his family by his side, at his home in Newton.

Mr. Dennis is survived by his daughter Rita Temples (Hudson) and his son Charles Dennis (Duchesne); 6 grandchildren Emily Quick, Rhonda Brazdasilva, Terry Eagan, Dorin Dennis, Hunter Dennis, and McKinlay Dennis; 9 great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of over 67 years, Madge Dennis.

Mr. Dennis was a Godly man who spent his life trying to be a disciple of Jesus and honor His command to help others. He grew up during the Great Depression and knew what it was like to not have anything. He had a huge heart and was always doing for others and giving to the needy. He loved people and just had a way of befriending everyone. He lived by himself until just after his 100th birthday. He even drove up until the age of 98.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 12:00 to 1:00, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

