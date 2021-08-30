Advertisement

Search and Rescue teams deploy to SELA

Search and rescue
By Madison Glaser
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Hurricane Ida is bringing up strong feelings across Southwest Louisiana.

Although, we’re grateful to not have to go through another powerful storm, more than anything we empathize with our neighbors to the East.

That’s why some who lived through Laura are getting ready to help to Southeast Louisiana.

While we‘ve so many people heading west out of the storm’s path.

But some we met today were actually on their way into Southeast Louisiana ready to help victims of the storm.

Jones Seek Search and Rescue is just one of the many crews heading to help with recovery.

“We link up with local law enforcement state bands, we got a lot of different waves that come through different areas, we try to mainly focus on one area, where we are in one exactly or where they need us the most,” said Justin Knight with Jones Seek Search and Rescue.

Knight explains they have the equipment to assist with almost any emergency situation.

“We have a boat team, jet skis, we have four-wheelers, all sorts of fun stuff so we can get into any area they need us to,” Knight said.

We asked why him why he did this.

“It’s been something I’ve always done ever since I got out of the marine corps. Everybody needs help. We lost, me personally I lost everything I own in Laura, I’ve also been on the receiving end of it,” Knight said.

For, Ocala, Florid-native Joseph Madonia helping in these situations is something he finds fulfilling.

“It makes you feel like you’re giving back, you’re trying to help people, you’re not really doing it for, I’m not looking to do it for a, “Hey Joe, you know good job or anything like that,” I’m here to just help everyone out,” said volunteer Joseph Mandonia.

He has been stationed in Iowa for three days now on standby waiting for the storm to pass.

“We had to move some trailers out of down in Cameron and get them out of there because they weren’t sure how the storm was going to coming. So, once we got them out so I’ve stayed here and that’s where I was asked to stay because I’ve because we may be going, I may just go across the state line and start bring campers, trailers back in,” said Mandonia.

Many men are stationed in Iowa until the storm passes to head towards the storm-battered cities.

