State of Mississippi granted pre-disaster emergency declaration

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - President Biden and FEMA approved the State of Mississippi’s request for a pre-disaster Emergency Measures declaration for the entire state due to Hurricane Ida, which has now downgraded to a tropical storm.

Any expenses accrued by the state and specific counties in preparation of Hurricane Ida are now eligible for federal reimbursement.

Under the requested declaration, FEMA would be authorized to provide emergency measures, including direct federal aid under the Public Assistance program at 75 percent federal funding for all 82 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

