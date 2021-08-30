Sumter County shows appreciation for its first responders

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local organization held an appreciation day for its first responders on Sunday in Sumter County.

Firefighters, police officers, and metro personnel were honored by the community at the Civic Center in Livingston.

Many people shared their personal stories of how first responders were there when they were needed. First responders are there to rollout in critical times to help the ones in danger.

“We have a room full of first responders that are ready and waiting. This appreciation for our first responders. This is right on time for being able to show appreciation to them for all they do throughout the eat. It is not for fame or glory, but it’s because they love their county and their communities. We just want to say thank you to all of our first responders for coming out and allowing us to love on you tonight,” said Tommie Armistead County Commissioner District 4.

Organizers said they are making this event an annual tradition in Sumter County.

