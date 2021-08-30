Graveside services for Toxie Rae Williams, 65, of Needham will be held Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 4:00 P.M. at Bogueloosa Cemetery with Rev. Mike Boutwell and Elder Danny Roberts officiating.

Mr. Williams passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at Choctaw Health and Rehabilitation in Butler. He was born June 17, 1956, in Waynesboro, Mississippi. He was a retired market manager.

Toxie loved his family and was totally dedicated to them. His grandchildren were his world.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Booker Williams of Needham; sons, Toxie Williams, Jr. (Ashley) of Lawton, OK; Matthew Tyler Williams (Lauren) of Butler; daughters, Cindy Coody (Tony) of Scott Mountain; and Tiffany Broadhead (Jody) of Needham; grandchildren, Wyatt Coody, Toxie Williams III., Colton Broadhead, Jake Williams, Makayla Broadhead, Mackenzie Broadhead, Caleighanne Coody, Braxton Sims, Breydon Coody, Farrah Ford, and Wynn Ford; and sister, Dian Mason (Ronnie) of Isney.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman Williams and Vinna Vee Reynolds Williams.

Pallbearers: Tony Coody, Jody Broadhead, Wyatt Coody, Colton Broadhead, Jake Williams, Toxey Williams, III., and Breydon Coody.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.