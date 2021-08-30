Advertisement

Toxie Rae Williams

Toxie Rae Williams
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Toxie Rae Williams, 65, of Needham will be held Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 4:00 P.M. at Bogueloosa Cemetery with Rev. Mike Boutwell and Elder Danny Roberts officiating.

Mr. Williams passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at Choctaw Health and Rehabilitation in Butler. He was born June 17, 1956, in Waynesboro, Mississippi. He was a retired market manager.

Toxie loved his family and was totally dedicated to them. His grandchildren were his world.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Booker Williams of Needham; sons, Toxie Williams, Jr. (Ashley) of Lawton, OK; Matthew Tyler Williams (Lauren) of Butler; daughters, Cindy Coody (Tony) of Scott Mountain; and Tiffany Broadhead (Jody) of Needham; grandchildren, Wyatt Coody, Toxie Williams III., Colton Broadhead, Jake Williams, Makayla Broadhead, Mackenzie Broadhead, Caleighanne Coody, Braxton Sims, Breydon Coody, Farrah Ford, and Wynn Ford; and sister, Dian Mason (Ronnie) of Isney.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman Williams and Vinna Vee Reynolds Williams.

Pallbearers: Tony Coody, Jody Broadhead, Wyatt Coody, Colton Broadhead, Jake Williams, Toxey Williams, III., and Breydon Coody.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

Ida continues to strengthen
Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane moving towards the Louisiana Coast
Mississippi Power worked on lines Monday morning in Meridian.
Ida doing damage in East Mississippi
Fire Station #12 in Delacroix
St. Bernard Parish Government shares incredible video of Hurricane Ida conditions
Tracking Ida
Hurricane Ida tracking toward Louisiana before affecting us
Ida makes landfall
Hurricane Ida makes landfall on Louisiana coast

Latest News

J.D. Dearman
Jessie Kevin “Flatt” Stafford
Mr. Charlie Fluker
Mr. Willie Gordon
Ms. Nefertaria Bell