Traffic advisory: Ida leaves debris on Mississippi roads

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports debris from Ida on multiple roads in the...
The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports debris from Ida on multiple roads in the state.(WDAM)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports debris from Ida on multiple roads in the state. Drivers are urged to use caution.

MDOT crews are working to clear lanes as soon as possible. Roadway closures are constantly changing as crews continue surveying affected areas.

Problem areas identified:
* State Route 576 at King Road; State Route 24 at Hinton Road in Amite County.
* State Route 553 at U.S. Highway 61 in Adams County
* SR 576 past Freeman Road in Franklin County
* U.S. Highway 98 at SR 576 and Berrytown Road in Franklin County
* State Route 57 at Divide Road in Lawrence County
* State Route 570 at River Road; State Route 44 at Van Norman Curve Road; SR 24 at State Route 48 in Pike
County
* SR 24 at Old Highway 24 in Wilkinson County
* Interstate 20 past State Route 481/ Morton/ Raleigh exit 80 in Scott County
* U.S. Highway 49 at Main Street / Star Road in Rankin County

To stay updated on the closures visit MDOTtraffic.com or download the MDOT Traffic mobile app.

