Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV

Gulfport Police said they have since identified the man.
The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for causing a disturbance during national news coverage of Hurricane Ida's aftermath in Gulfport, Miss.(Gulfport Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have identified a man who was seen interrupting a reporter on live TV Monday morning in Gulfport.

MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster was on Highway 90 reporting on the aftermath of the Hurricane Ida when a white Ford F150 is seen abruptly pulling into the median behind the reporter.

As Brewster continues reporting, the man runs from his truck towards the reporter, yelling angrily. Brewster steps to the side in an effort to get away from the man and continue his live shot. The man is then seen entering the frame once again, getting in Brewster’s face as he continues to yell.

Shortly after video of the encounter went viral, Gulfport Police posted a release asking for the public’s help identifying the man, who authorities say was driving a truck with an Ohio tag. Shortly after 4:30pm, police said the man had been identified but they did not release his name or say if he had been charged with a crime.

Right after the encounter, Brewster tweeted that he was okay and thanked those who had reached out to him who were concerned.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

