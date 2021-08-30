Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have identified a man who was seen interrupting a reporter on live TV Monday morning in Gulfport.

MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster was on Highway 90 reporting on the aftermath of the Hurricane Ida when a white Ford F150 is seen abruptly pulling into the median behind the reporter.

As Brewster continues reporting, the man runs from his truck towards the reporter, yelling angrily. Brewster steps to the side in an effort to get away from the man and continue his live shot. The man is then seen entering the frame once again, getting in Brewster’s face as he continues to yell.

Things got very hairy for NBC News reporter Shaquille Brewster during a live Hurricane Ida report from Gulfport, MS.



Some guy jumps out of a pickup truck and angrily confronts Brewster's crew, prompting a shaken Craig Melvin to express extreme concern for his colleague. pic.twitter.com/v1tYnUsqTj — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 30, 2021

Shortly after video of the encounter went viral, Gulfport Police posted a release asking for the public’s help identifying the man, who authorities say was driving a truck with an Ohio tag. Shortly after 4:30pm, police said the man had been identified but they did not release his name or say if he had been charged with a crime.

Right after the encounter, Brewster tweeted that he was okay and thanked those who had reached out to him who were concerned.

Appreciate the concern guys. The team and I are all good! — Shaquille Brewster (@shaqbrewster) August 30, 2021

