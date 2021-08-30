Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Day After Ida’s Arrival

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Ida has moved through Louisiana and weakened to a tropical storm once it reached Mississippi but many will be dealing with the effects for quite some time.

