Wind & rain increase overnight as Ida tracks inland

Hurricane Ida will weaken and pass west of us, but it will still bring rain and wind to our area.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday around noon with 150 mph winds.

Hurricane Ida is weakening as it tracks slowly inland through Louisiana. It will continue weakening through the night and is expected to become a tropical storm by midday Monday as the circulation tracks along the eastern bank of the Mississippi River.

Now it’s our turn. The impact for us will be significant, but it will be less intense than what Jackson and the Southwest Delta experience. Tropical-storm-force winds will increase across the Southwest Delta around Natchez and McComb tonight. As the storm weakens, the wind field will contract. The tropical-storm-force winds will track northward along I-55 toward Jackson by Monday morning before Ida weakens to a tropical depression around midday.

Hurricane Ida’s Impact on East Miss. & West Ala.

  • Heavy rain: 3-7″ can cause flash flooding
  • Wind: 25-40 mph with gusts to 40-45 mph
  • Tornadoes: A few are possible
  • Start: 2-6 AM Monday
  • End: 5-9 PM Monday

Discussing The Impact

The strongest wind will stay well west of us. The wind will steadily increase after midnight through Monday. Our wind will be in the 25-40 mph range from around 6 AM through about noon on Monday. Gusts of 40-45 mph are likely. An isolated gust as high as 50 mph is possible.

The rain will also increase quickly after midnight. Rain will fall heavily at times through at least 6-7 PM Monday before it begins easing. Then on-and-off light showers can linger through around midday Tuesday.

A few tornadoes are possible, too. The tornado threat will start to increase quickly after about 4 AM Monday. It will last through about 6 PM Monday before it diminishes considerably. Make sure you are weather aware Monday. If you don’t have to be out on the roads, that’s the better alternative.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

