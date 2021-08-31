City escapes Ida with little damage

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was no major damage reported in the city of Meridian or Lauderdale County. Some trees have been toppled taking power lines with them.

At least 330 people were without power in the Toomsuba, Russell area Monday. EMEPA reported a tree fell on a powerline near Good Hope Church.

Crews were able to restore utilities within a couple of hours of going out.

“So far, we have been extremely fortunate. We had some minor impacts with trees down with powerlines in them,” Public Safety Director Doug Stephens explained. “A couple of issues where there is ponding on the roadways. We don’t have any street flooding, but we have a lot of water on the roadway.”

Public Works crews spent Monday worked to keep drains clear.

“Basically when it gets dark, these roadways that have water on them will be harder to see. We just don’t want anyone to have an accident by getting out for no necessary reason,” Stephens said.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.