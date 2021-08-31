Advertisement

City escapes Ida with little damage

By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was no major damage reported in the city of Meridian or Lauderdale County. Some trees have been toppled taking power lines with them.

At least 330 people were without power in the Toomsuba, Russell area Monday. EMEPA reported a tree fell on a powerline near Good Hope Church.

Crews were able to restore utilities within a couple of hours of going out.

“So far, we have been extremely fortunate. We had some minor impacts with trees down with powerlines in them,” Public Safety Director Doug Stephens explained. “A couple of issues where there is ponding on the roadways. We don’t have any street flooding, but we have a lot of water on the roadway.”

Public Works crews spent Monday worked to keep drains clear.

“Basically when it gets dark, these roadways that have water on them will be harder to see. We just don’t want anyone to have an accident by getting out for no necessary reason,” Stephens said.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Power worked on lines Monday morning in Meridian.
Ida doing damage in East Mississippi
Ida continues to strengthen
Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane moving towards the Louisiana Coast
Fire Station #12 in Delacroix
St. Bernard Parish Government shares incredible video of Hurricane Ida conditions
Tracking Ida
Hurricane Ida tracking toward Louisiana before affecting us
Ida makes landfall
Hurricane Ida makes landfall on Louisiana coast

Latest News

Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 694K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
City escapes Ida with little damage
City escapes Ida with little damage