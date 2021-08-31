City of Meridian Arrest Report August 31, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:33 AM on August 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of 18th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:52 PM on August 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Deer Run. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 2:09 PM on August 30, 2021, Meridian police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of 56th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

There were not any shootings reported.