City of Meridian Arrest Report August 31, 2021

Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JADAISHA S TUBBS19952209 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSGIVING FALSE INFORMATION

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 30, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 31, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:33 AM on August 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of 18th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:52 PM on August 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Deer Run. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 2:09 PM on August 30, 2021, Meridian police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of 56th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.

