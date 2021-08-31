EMEPA sends crews to southwest Mississippi
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Eighteen employees from East Mississippi Electric Power Association left Tuesday to help restore power in southwest Mississippi, which was hard-hit by Hurricane Ida.
The utility sent two line crews, a right-of-way crew, engineering coordinator team and support personnel to Magnolia Electric Power Association, headquartered in McComb.
Magnolia Electric experienced a peak of over 26,000 outages following Ida. The cooperative serves more than 31,800 meters in the southwest part of the state.
