Advertisement

EMEPA sends crews to southwest Mississippi

Eighteen employees from East Mississippi Electric Power Association left Tuesday to help...
Eighteen employees from East Mississippi Electric Power Association left Tuesday to help restore power in southwest Mississippi, which was hard-hit by Hurricane Ida.(EMEPA)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Eighteen employees from East Mississippi Electric Power Association left Tuesday to help restore power in southwest Mississippi, which was hard-hit by Hurricane Ida.

The utility sent two line crews, a right-of-way crew, engineering coordinator team and support personnel to Magnolia Electric Power Association, headquartered in McComb.

Magnolia Electric experienced a peak of over 26,000 outages following Ida. The cooperative serves more than 31,800 meters in the southwest part of the state.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Power worked on lines Monday morning in Meridian.
Ida doing damage in East Mississippi
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
Flooding in Meridian neighborhoods
Water floods Meridian homes, neighborhood
Southwestern counties are most heavily-impacted by Ida but east central Mississippi is also...
Mississippi power outage numbers decreasing
Forecast Rainfall Totals Through Tuesday
Ida weakens as it lifts into Mississippi. Soaking rains expected

Latest News

Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
Over a million customers are still without power in Louisiana. Over 45,000 are out in...
Power outages still plague Mississippi, Louisiana
The Meridian Freedom Project was awarded a big grant from a local organization in Meridian.
Meridian Freedom Project looking for mentors