Final vote on Meridian’s budget set for Sept. 23

A public hearing will be held Sept. 16.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The FY 2022 budget for the city of Meridian is still in the works. But city leaders said they will propose a final budget Friday at 9 a.m., conduct a public hearing Sept. 16 and then vote Sept. 23. The new budget year starts Oct. 1.

The city council Tuesday discussed cutting positions that are not currently filled to alleviate a deficit of $500,000.

Ward 1 City Councilman Dr. George Thomas said discovering how much property tax will be coming into the city will determine if the half-million-dollar deficit will increase or decrease.

“If the property tax is up, that would elevate part of that half-million-dollar deficit we have there. If it’s down, then that estimate of half a million dollars will increase. Then, we will be talking about more cuts. Optimistically we are hoping that the property tax figures will be up. We are not raising property tax. This is based on an appraisal of property within city limits,” said Thomas.

Thomas said the council thinks that the revenue estimate will be up based on property taxes, because of reassessments.

