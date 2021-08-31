Flood victims begin cleanup process

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Residents of one Meridian neighborhood spent Tuesday cleaning up after their homes were flooded by Monday’s heavy rainfall.

Lyndon Giordano and his wife were joined by coworkers and friends on Kristen Lane to clear out wet carpet and flooring.

It all started around 4 p.m. Monday when heavy rains from Ida pummeled the area. Giordano’s wife was in the bedroom when she saw water and knew something was wrong.

“I heard her call for me. She said she thought the toilet was overflowing or something. I got up to see what she was talking about and there was water coming in through the front door and the garage door,” Lyndon Giordano said.

Not knowing what to do, they immediately opened the back doors and tried to navigate the water with a squeegee. After about three hours, it was over, but the damage was done.

“Until about 11 o’clock, we were getting as much as we could out of the house,” Giordano explained.

Other homes are also flooded in the neighborhood. Homeowners say they’ve never seen it flood like this before. Meanwhile, city officials are looking at the situation.

“We had such a large amount of rain in a short period of time,” Public Safety Director Doug Stephens said. “Water just had nowhere to go. There could be some factors downstream from that location where water might be restricted in the natural waterways.”

Carpet, hardwood floor, base boards, furniture and the bottom portion of sheetrock all have be replaced in the Giordano home.

“Luckily, I have a bunch of people at work that are fantastic people and they volunteered to come help us out,” Giordano said.

Lyndon and his wife lived in the home for about a year and a half and flooding wasn’t even on their radar.

“Not having the insurance and not being in a flood zone, it’s going to be a big financial deal for us. I know we can pull through it, but it’s just weird having everything getting to where we wanted it and now it’s like starting over. I have been wanting some new floors, so this is how I get them,” Giordano said.

