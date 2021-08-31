Hotels hosting Louisiana evacuees

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The whole city of New Orleans lost power Sunday night after Hurricane Ida ripped through the area.

People were told not to return to the city until further notice.

“Well, it produces a lot of anxiety. I got two little kids and I don’t know how I’m going to go without power for weeks maybe longer. What do I do with them, and schools are already closed indefinitely and it’s just not knowing is a lot of anxiety too we just don’t know what we’re in store for,” said Louisiana evacuee, Dana Bower.

Many hotels here in the Queen City are fully booked, mostly from Louisiana residents who are extending their stays.

“It’s kind of sad because I don’t get to see some people in the town, and I don’t know how things are going. It’s pretty devastating that some people have to stay home because they don’t have the money and some poor people have to stay home because they don’t have the money and that they have to stay during a storm it’s kind of sad,” said Louisiana evacuee, Maddie Bower.

Some hotels are having to make several grocery store runs to be able to service the number of evacuees they are seeing.

“Friday, we went out to the local Sam’s to make sure we had enough non-perishable items in the event we were to lose power. Stocking up on waters and things of that nature. A local church, I believe it was Highland Baptist church, on yesterday came by and brought pizzas for the evacuees,” said Tru by Hilton General Manager, Candace English.

Although Louisiana locals aren’t sure when they will return home or what they will be returning home to, their spirits are high.

“I hope everybody is safe and I hope that everyone’s ok during this time.”

