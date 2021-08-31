Improving weather in the days to come, but river levels will be on the rise

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Ida has been downgraded to tropical depression this morning. It will move out of the state today, and weather conditions will improve. Although the rain will end, the runoff will move into the area rivers and creeks leading to flooding. Many river flood warnings take effect in the days ahead with minor flooding expected by the middle and end of the week. Here are some of the rivers that’ll reach Minor flood levels:

Pearl River (at Philadelphia) : Flood stage: 13′ ... It’s expected to crest at 13′ on Wednesday

Chickasawhay River ( at Enterprise): Flood stage: 25′ ... It’s expected to crest at 29.47′ on Wednesday (very near moderate flood stage that begins at 30′)

Tombigbee River (at Demopolis): Flood stage: 68′ ... It’s expected to crest at 69.5′ on Friday.

Sucarnoochee River (at Livingston): Flood stage: 18′ ... It’s expected to crest at 21.5′ later tonight into Wednesday.

