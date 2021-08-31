Lizzie Mae Evans Archie

March 10, 1927 ~ August 26, 2021 (age 94)

Funeral services for Mrs. Lizzie Mae Evans Archie will be held Thursday, September 2nd at 10:30 am at Stephens Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in the Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in the Meehan community. Rev. Chuck Overby will be officiating along with David Foster who will offer the eulogy. Stephens Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Archie, 94, of the Meehan Community, passed from this life on Thursday, August 26th at Queen City Nursing Center.

She enjoyed listening to Bluegrass and Gospel music as well as quilting. During her time at the nursing center, she became quiet the

artist, completing many paintings for others to enjoy. During her quiet times she enjoyed working the Find A Word puzzles. But beyond

all her hobbies, her true love was her family.

Mrs. Archie is survived by her sons Sammie Foster and his wife Nellie, David Foster, Ronnie Foster and his wife Linda and stepdaughter Barbara Murphy.

She is also survived by six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Archie was preceded in death by her parents Roland and Beulah Evans; husband James Archie and twin children Sandy and Sandra.

The family will receive friends from 9 am to 10:30 am on Monday at the funeral home.

Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com

