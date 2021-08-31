Advertisement

Mary McWilliams

Mary McWilliams
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Daleville Methodist Church Cemetery.Ms. Mary Katherine McWilliams, age 88, of Daleville passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at her home.Survivors include her daughters, Elaine McWilliams and Suzette Bagwell (Doug); 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris Bradford and Jerry McKee; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.She was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. McWilliams; daughter, Kay Arden; siblings, Aubrey McKee, Helen Richardson, Betty Timbrell, Ruby Stegall, and Reatha Nell Neel; parents, Aubrey and Mamie McKee.The family would like to extend their gratitude towards Sta-Home Health Hospice and especially Anita and Sheena.Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH: 601-693-8482 Fax: 601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

