Mary McWilliams

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Daleville Methodist Church Cemetery.Ms. Mary Katherine McWilliams, age 88, of Daleville passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at her home.Survivors include her daughters, Elaine McWilliams and Suzette Bagwell (Doug); 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris Bradford and Jerry McKee; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.She was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. McWilliams; daughter, Kay Arden; siblings, Aubrey McKee, Helen Richardson, Betty Timbrell, Ruby Stegall, and Reatha Nell Neel; parents, Aubrey and Mamie McKee.The family would like to extend their gratitude towards Sta-Home Health Hospice and especially Anita and Sheena.Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

