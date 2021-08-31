Meridian Freedom Project looking for mentors

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Freedom Project is looking for mentors for the 2021-2022 program year.

Mentors and tutors are needed from all walks of life and those volunteers will meet with the young men and women for one hour a week at the Meridian Freedom Project’s Lead Center on Front Street Extension.

The students get a chance to learn from role models, but organizers say the mentors also come away with a very positive experience.

”I think it’s an opportunity to also learn about ourselves,” said Chastity Jackson, Director of Operations of The Meridian Freedom Project. “We may see a student that remind us of ourselves and just being able to be a light to them and it just makes us feel good as a whole.”

This is the third year the Meridian Freedom Project has offered this mentoring program to its fellows. For more information contact Adrian Cross at meridianfreedomproject@gmail.com or call 601-207-5121.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.