Miss. delegation joins effort to award Congressional Gold Medals to 13 fallen servicemembers

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Mississippi’s entire U.S. House delegation is co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. military servicemembers who were killed in Afghanistan last week. The bill was introduced by Michigan Republican Cong. Lisa McClain.

A total of 158 members of the U.S. House had joined the effort by the time the bill was filed Tuesday, including three Republicans from Mississippi, First District Cong. Trent Kelly, Third District Cong. Michael Guest, Fourth District Cong. Steven Palazzo and Second District Cong. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat.

“As our nation reels from the disaster in Afghanistan, we must pray for the families of our fallen heroes and continue to honor those servicemembers we have lost. This Congressional Gold Medal legislation is a token of the respect that members of Congress have for these 13 brave men and women, and it would represent our promise to keep their names alive as heroes of our nation.”

The bill would award the Congressional Gold Medal to Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole Gee, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan Page, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui and Hospitalman Maxton Soviak.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.