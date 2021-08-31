Miss. delegation joins effort to award Congressional Gold Medals to 13 fallen servicemembers
WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Mississippi’s entire U.S. House delegation is co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. military servicemembers who were killed in Afghanistan last week. The bill was introduced by Michigan Republican Cong. Lisa McClain.
A total of 158 members of the U.S. House had joined the effort by the time the bill was filed Tuesday, including three Republicans from Mississippi, First District Cong. Trent Kelly, Third District Cong. Michael Guest, Fourth District Cong. Steven Palazzo and Second District Cong. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat.
The bill would award the Congressional Gold Medal to Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole Gee, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan Page, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui and Hospitalman Maxton Soviak.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.