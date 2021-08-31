Mr. Jackie E. Roberson

Advertisement

Jackie E. Roberson(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Memorial services for Jackie E. Roberson will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Doug Goodman and Rev. Mike Everett officiating.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jackie E. Roberson, age 85, of Clarkdale Community, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

He was a graduate of Dixie Highway School and Mississippi State University.

Jackie was a faithful servant and deacon at New Hope Baptist Church and Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church.

He served in the 115 th AAA Battalion Army National Guard.

Jackie began his career as teacher and coach at Meehan School in 1957. In 1958, he served as coach, history teacher and administrator at Clarkdale School until 1972 when he became assistant superintendent, followed by Superintendent of Education of Lauderdale County Schools, where he retired in 1987.

He served as a member of the Board of Directors of Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union for 40 years.

Jackie enjoyed the outdoors which included sporting events, fishing, hunting and working in the yard.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bebe Hayden Roberson; daughter Cindy Roberson Mitchell (Mike), Cartersville, GA; son Jerry Roberson (Lisa), Meridian MS; grandchildren, Marianne M. Baldes (John), Laura M. Schweitzer (Jeremiah), Joshua Roberson (Kaytleen), and Allie Roberson; great-grandchildren, Hayden Mitchell, Elizabeth and Matthias Schweitzer, and Harper Roberson.

Jackie was preceded in death by his parents John Elmo and Jewel Lackey Roberson and brother Jerry Oliver Roberson.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Coleman, David Little, Ed Mosley, Michael Spidle, Harold Alexander and Larry Williams.  Honorary pallbearers will be Jackie’s former ball players and the Pat Martin Sunday School Class.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to The Fellowship of Christian Athletes in memory of Jackie at FCA, PO Box 162, Enterprise, MS 39330.

I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth. (3 John 4)

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

