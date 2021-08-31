An online only virtual memorial service for Mr. Thomas Allen Miles will be held Friday, September 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. on the Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Facebook page (www.facebook.com/robertbarhamfamily).

Mr. Thomas Allen Miles, 61, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Miles was born in Coudersport, Pennsylvania to the late Ronald and Marie Miles on October 30, 1959. He attended Northern Potter School and later moved to Texas where he started working in the oil industry. In the mid-80s, he relocated to Meridian where he married his princess, Michele Miles. He later worked for several tree-trimming services and for EMEPA. He was well loved by everyone he met and touched many lives.

Tom is survived by his wife of 34 years, Michele Miles; his God-son, Matthew Mabry; his siblings, Catherine “Midge” Bobbett, Joseph C. Miles (Annette), Pete Miles (Brenda), Joanne Lampman (Scott), Sally Brundage (Whitey), Pat Miles (Tom), Bruce Miles (Paige), Greg Miles (Laura), and Judy McCoy (Jimmer); his siblings-in-law, Nita McCary (Randy) and Keith Pace (Erika); and too many nieces and nephews to mention who loved their Uncle Tom dearly.

Mr. Miles was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Dale Miles.

As the family will not have an in person service, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter.

“Michele kindly requests that you no longer drop off broken lawn equipment in their yard. Tom didn’t teach Princess how to repair your junk.”

