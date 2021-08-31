Public Transportation: Rural areas suffer from limited access

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Access to public transportation is a major problem in rural communities, especially here in East Mississippi.

The lack of adequate public transportation impacts millions of Americans. The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) reports 45% of Americans don’t have access to transportation.

Families in rural communities are impacted the most. The federal government only allocates 11% of funding to rural areas.

“I just get to A and B the best way I can sometimes,” Meridian resident Gloria Cole said.

Cole doesn’t have a car. She relies on family, friends, and non-profit organizations to take her to the doctor. Cole says her community desperately needs access to public transportation.

“I feel like we need to have more transportation to get—especially these people over here who are the ones that don’t have a car,” Cole said.

Walter Wayne Gibson is a retired Vietnam veteran. Gibson also lives in the Queen City. He relies on loved ones to drive him to the doctor.

Gibson says, “It makes it hard on people who don’t have a vehicle.”

Lack of public transportation is also a problem for Enriquez Swift. Swift says the need for public transit is at an all-time high because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He says unfortunately, this is situation rural areas are forced to deal with.

“People who don’t have cars or ways to get to their medications, groceries, etcetera —they need these public transportations,” Swift said.

Public transportation is a growing need as the rural populations continue to increase and as economic instability impacts more and more families.

So, what’s the solution? Local non-profit groups are stepping in.

Assistant Director for The Choctaw Regional Maintenance Facility, Jeremy Bell says, “One of the things that we’ve always been saying is that we are trying to move Mississippi one mile at a time.”

Four transit agencies with the Mississippi Department of Transportation have created what some are calling a lifesaver. It’s called ‘EZTAG.’ Community Regional Transportation serves under that name. It’s one of the only public transportation sources in our area.

Bell says the group is aware of the need for people to get to doctors’ appointments, hospitals, and medical facilities.

“There was a transportation study done a while back where they were saying that in the East Central Region Group, some of these houses only have one vehicle. If that one vehicle broke down, they were going to need transportation,” Bell said.

The group travels miles to serve Meridian and a few local counties:

- Winston

- Leake

- Neshoba

- Newton

- Scott

- Jackson

The organization would like to help more but has a limited budget.

“We don’t want to extend ourselves too far if we can. So, we contact our sister agencies with that transportation coordination process,” Nana Frazier, Mobility Manager for EZTAG said.

Transportation requests must be made 24 hours in advance.

CRT serves the community five days a week. It costs $3 one way and $6 round trip. CRT charges an additional $3 for extra stops.

For non-emergency/medical transportation, you must call before 3:30 p.m. at 601-650-7430 or 601-650-7372. Monday transportation requests must be called in the Friday before.

Please have the following information ready:

- Name and address

- Date of appointment

- Time of appointment

- Phone number where you can be contacted

Parents must provide a car seat for children under 2-years-old and a booster seat for children who has outgrown the rear-facing weight or height limit for a convertible car seat.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.