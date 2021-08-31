Quitman experienced flooding from Ida

Quietman, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Quitman also experienced flood through Monday’s heavy rains.

Harris Park in Quitman was covered in water in water. Several roads were blocked off near Bailey Avenue.

The playground, yards and city streets were inundated with water for a large portion of the day.

There are no reports on what led to the flooding, but other parts of Quitman remained clear of water.

