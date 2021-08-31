Quitman mayor discusses Monday’s flooding

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ida brought some flooding rains to parts of Quitman Monday. The waters had receded Tuesday, but city officials say flooding has been an ongoing problem for Quitman.

Mayor Steve Watkins said there are seven basins in the city and there has been a hydrology study on only one of them. Watkins says that he is working towards getting a study done on every basin in the city, so that they could move forward with solving the problem.

“That’s going to be my first task, is trying to get a hydrology study for all seven basins. I met with our city engineer about a month ago and that’s what we were talking about, trying to get that going and trying to figure out how we’re going to do that,” Watkins said. “If we could get that hydrology study for all seven basins, we’ll have a beginning point where we can go out and try to seek some federal aid or state aid to help us with this. It would be tremendously expensive, but it’s doable. There’s something that can be done about this.”

Watkins says that until those studies can be done, it would be hard to solve the flooding issue without creating a new problem elsewhere.

“We have to solve this problem. People cannot be afraid of water just building up and getting in their homes and I know that we can solve it,” Watkins said. “Somehow, we will. I know more of what won’t work right now. I have found more dead-ends as to trying to get aid, but I know that there is some solution out there that we’re going to figure out.”

