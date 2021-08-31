Reporting damage to MEMA, frequently asked questions

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said it’s working with counties to make assessments of damage in the state from Ida. Click here to make your report.

Heavy rain resulted in flooding across the state and strong winds caused widespread power outages. Two people died in George County when a road collapsed.

MEMA distributed 154,000 sandbags prior to the storm and sent over 4,000 bottles of water, 15,000 additional sandbags and 400 tarps to impacted counties.

If residents need immediate resources, they’re encouraged to contact their county EMA director. Impacted individuals can also call MEMA’s Hurricane Ida hotline at 1-888-574-3583 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays for assistance. Mississippians who experienced structural damage to their homes are able to submit damage reports online using MEMA’s self-report tool. Please note that this is strictly a data-collection tool to help conduct damage assessments and is not an application for financial assistance.



Frequently Asked Questions Following a Disaster:

1. My food spoiled during a power outage, can I get reimbursed? No, MEMA does not provide reimbursement for food spoiling during a natural disaster.

2. Where can I get money to fix damage to my home? Financial assistance is available to homeowners and renters ONLY if a federal disaster declaration for Individual Assistance is approved by the president. Federal financial assistance is never a guarantee. If you need immediate help finding a tarp for your roof, call your county emergency management agency office or the MEMA hotline at 1-888-574-3583.

3. I need help repairing damage to my home. What do I do? First, take pictures of the damage for documentation purposes. Second, call your insurance provider to file a claim. If you do not have insurance, please contact the MEMA hotline at 1-888-574-3583 for assistance.

4. I want to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts. How can I do that? If you would like to volunteer, do not self-deploy. It’s recommended to work as part of an agency with a proven track record.

Register at www.gulfcoasthub.org or email volunteer@mgccf.org or call 228-265-7910 for more information. To find the emergency management agency in your county, click here. Additional resources and information regarding storm response and recovery can be found on MEMA’s website.

