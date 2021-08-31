Advertisement

‘Sobering and uninhabitable;’ First looks at Grand Isle, pummeled by Hurricane Ida

By Rob Krieger and Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - Two days after Ida slammed the Louisiana coast with devastating winds of 150 mph and even stronger gusts, pictures and videos of Grand Isle document the incredible power of mother nature.

The only way into the coastal community is down a treacherous stretch of Highway 1 many did not dare traverse following one of the strongest storms to ever strike the United States.

Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.
Fox 8′s Rob Krieger described the devastation in a Facebook post:

The island is devastated. There are homes that are simply gone, roofs missing, walls down, windows shattered. Nearly every home has some sort of damage and most have significant damage. There are zero services on the island right now, power, water, and cell service are down. The burrito levee was nearly washed out with all of the sand that was covering it washed away. LA-1 through Grand Isle is nearly impassible in most places and is covered with the sand from the levee and beach. LA-1 between Port Fourchon and Grand Isle is also missing several pieces of asphalt, washed away in the storm.

Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.
Mayor David Camardelle is asking residents to avoid returning to the island right now as emergency crews work to make the island accessible. Councilman Ricky Templet says the sights are sobering and right now Grand Isle is uninhabitable.

Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.
Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.
