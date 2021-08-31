Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 90 remains closed from Biloxi to the Bay

Sand and debris are still covering much of Highway 90 following flooding and storm surge caused...
Sand and debris are still covering much of Highway 90 following flooding and storm surge caused by Hurricane Ida. Officials have closed the highway to non-official vehicles from Biloxi to Bay St. Louis.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are reminding people that Highway 90 from Biloxi to Bay St. Louis remains closed to traffic due to hazardous driving conditions.

The highway is closed from the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge to the Bay St. Louis Bridge, according to MDOT.

Sand and debris are still covering much of the highway following flooding and storm surge caused by Hurricane Ida. MDOT crews are working to clean it up and re-open the roadway as soon as possible.

All non-official traffic impedes that cleanup from happening, said Harrison County officials on Tuesday morning. Drivers should avoid Highway 90 and take another route.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Power worked on lines Monday morning in Meridian.
Ida doing damage in East Mississippi
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
Flooding in Meridian neighborhoods
Water floods Meridian homes, neighborhood
Southwestern counties are most heavily-impacted by Ida but east central Mississippi is also...
Mississippi power outage numbers decreasing
Forecast Rainfall Totals Through Tuesday
Ida weakens as it lifts into Mississippi. Soaking rains expected

Latest News

MHP New Year's Holiday Enforcement Period Updates
Road closed for repairs
I-20/59 to close in Birmingham in January
MHP kicks off busy summer travel period
Meridian continues paving in downtown