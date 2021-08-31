Gov. Edwards tours damage left in the wake of Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards got a first-hand account on Tuesday, August 31, of some of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida.

He first visited St. John the Baptist Parish, where 80% of the rescues for the entire state happened. Fortunately, there was no loss of life during any of those operations.

Edwards will also travel on the ground to Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes before flying over Grand Isle and Lafitte to get an aerial view of some of the damage caused by the powerful Category 4 storm.

Edwards held a short media briefing from St. John. He was joined by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Parish President Jaclyn Hotard, and Sheriff Tregre.

Edwards said many of the systems people are accustomed to relying on, namely power and water, remain unavailable in the parish, so those who left their homes to escape the storm are asked to stay where they are for their safety and to allow work crews to get things done as easily as possible.

Sheriff Mike Tregre warned criminals looking to take advantage of the situation that his jail is empty, so there is plenty of room for them. He added many residents are armed and will protect themselves. He also noted the 911 system has been spotty, so if a criminal is injured during an act and tries 911, the call may not go through.

