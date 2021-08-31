Water floods Meridian homes, neighborhood

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - More than one house was flooded Monday evening after the large amounts of rain from what is now Tropical Depression Ida.

On Nature’s Way near Van Zyverden Road water rushed through a neighborhood. It managed to get into a few homes before receding.

“It’s coming from the backside of the properties. We have a lot of water. We’ve had a lot of rain over the last several hours, Public Safety Director Doug Stephens explained. “I’m not a hydrologist, so I’m not sure what has caused this. I’ve had people tell me they have lived here 14 plus years and never seen this kind of water in this neighborhood.”

It’s unclear exactly where all of the water came from. City officials brought in sandbags and are now investigating where it originated.

“We are not sure upstream where this is coming from. We are going to do a little research and look into where the water came from. I know that downstream there is an issue with a creek that is totally full,” Stephens said.

Roads and yards near Briarwood also saw similar flooding Monday.

