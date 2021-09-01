Advertisement

Anheuser-Busch, Southern Beverage Company sending water to hurricane victims

The water will be delivered to hurricane victims.
The water will be delivered to hurricane victims.(Southern Beverage Company)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Anheuser-Busch and Southern Beverage Company are sending emergency drinking water to victims of Hurricane Ida in Mississippi.

Cans of water sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Georgia arrived at Southern Beverage Company’s headquarters in Richland on Tuesday to be delivered to those in need.

Southern Beverage Company’s team members will partner with the American Red Cross to distribute the water to those who need it.

“Our community is the backbone of what we do at Southern Beverage, and we feel it’s our responsibility to take care of our neighbors during this time of need,” said Theo Costas. “We are here to support those along the Gulf Coast and throughout on the state of Mississippi.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
Flooding in Meridian neighborhoods
Water floods Meridian homes, neighborhood
‘Prayers for all involved,’ Reeves shares thoughts, kind words after deadly road collapse
‘Prayers for all involved’: Reeves urges caution after deadly road collapse
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
Park, roads flood in Quitman
Quitman experienced flooding from Ida

Latest News

The number of customers without electricity in Louisiana dipped below 1 million Wednesday.
Power still out for many in SE Louisiana, SW Mississippi
Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
A look back at August's weather
August in Review
A view during a preseason NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville...
Saints opener vs. Packers moved to Jacksonville after Ida