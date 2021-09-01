Advertisement

August in Review

A look back at August's weather
A look back at August's weather(NONE)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We started August with the hottest day of the month, reaching 96 degrees. The coolest morning was also in the beginning of the month (Aug. 5th)… dropping down to 65 degrees. A little more than half of the month had summertime 90s, but that’s not all too unusual for our area. However, it’s not normal to get more than 6″ of rain for the month, leaving a definite surplus.

Most of the rain came from Ida as it dumped record rainfall on the Queen City (3.46″) on August 30th… ranking 8th for the most rain to fall in a day during the month of August.

Hurricane Ida slammed the Louisiana coast on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, haunting the coast with a familiar scene. Ida was as weaker system as it moved into our area, but it still dropped torrential rain and left neighborhoods under water. Many areas are still drying out as the clean up is under way. Let’s not forget the stretch of excessive heat that kicked off on August 21st. There was a series of days with heat indices near 105 degrees, and much of our state was under heat alerts.

The end of August marked the end of Meteorological Summer which includes June, July, and August. September kicks off Meteorological Fall, but the official start to the fall season will be on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
Flooding in Meridian neighborhoods
Water floods Meridian homes, neighborhood
‘Prayers for all involved,’ Reeves shares thoughts, kind words after deadly road collapse
‘Prayers for all involved’: Reeves urges caution after deadly road collapse
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
Park, roads flood in Quitman
Quitman experienced flooding from Ida

Latest News

Ida aftermath
Watch Fox 8 live
Salvation Army sends team to help Louisianans displaced from Ida
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 1st, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 1st, 2021
cold front brings PM Storms
Cold front brings us a chance for PM Storms, then beautiful mornings ahead