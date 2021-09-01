August in Review

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We started August with the hottest day of the month, reaching 96 degrees. The coolest morning was also in the beginning of the month (Aug. 5th)… dropping down to 65 degrees. A little more than half of the month had summertime 90s, but that’s not all too unusual for our area. However, it’s not normal to get more than 6″ of rain for the month, leaving a definite surplus.

Most of the rain came from Ida as it dumped record rainfall on the Queen City (3.46″) on August 30th… ranking 8th for the most rain to fall in a day during the month of August.

Hurricane Ida slammed the Louisiana coast on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, haunting the coast with a familiar scene. Ida was as weaker system as it moved into our area, but it still dropped torrential rain and left neighborhoods under water. Many areas are still drying out as the clean up is under way. Let’s not forget the stretch of excessive heat that kicked off on August 21st. There was a series of days with heat indices near 105 degrees, and much of our state was under heat alerts.

The end of August marked the end of Meteorological Summer which includes June, July, and August. September kicks off Meteorological Fall, but the official start to the fall season will be on Wednesday, September 22nd.

