Brief, heavy storms possible Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression Ida’s circulation will track from the Tennessee River Valley in North Alabama to East Tennessee tonight. As it pulls away from us, any lingering rain will end in our area and the clouds will begin clearing.

Rivers Are Rising

Even though the rain has ended, rivers will continue rising. Minor flooding is expected on several area rivers. Avoid the rivers, even those that are below flood levels. High water flows quickly. Saturated river banks can break easily. Being near the rivers can be dangerous. The following areas are expected to experience minor flooding:

The Chickasawhay River at Enterprise

The Pearl River at Burnside near Philadelphia

The Sucarnoochee River at Livingston

The Tombigbee River at Demopolis, Coffeeville, Nanafalia, Gainesville, Aliceville, and Leroy

The Noxubee River at Macon

Tallahala Creek near Laurel

One Last Breath From Ida

Ida’s circulation will shove a cold front through our area on Wednesday. That cold front could bring some more showers or thunderstorms with it on Wednesday afternoon and evening. It is likely that we won’t all get rain. It’s even possible that the rain is limited.

Our Next 24 Hours

Wednesday starts dry with temperature near 70 degrees. The sun will shine amid increasing clouds. If those showers and thunderstorms are going to happen, they are mostly likely to start between 2 PM and 4 PM and last through 9 PM to 11 PM. They can be heavy. Our afternoon high temperature will be near 91 degrees.

Looking Ahead

After Wednesday, drier weather will prevail from Thursday through at least Tuesday. Lower humidity will give us a crisp, fall feel. The mornings can be just cool enough for a light sleeve on your arms. Afternoons will be warm, but unseasonably cool, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

