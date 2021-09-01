Car thefts up in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police say an uptick in crime has happened this summer.

“There has been some information about the diminished resources of manpower. And that’s one of the factors,” said Detective Rochester Anderson.

Armed robberies, shootings, murder and now a spike in car theft. Eleven cars were reported stolen within the last week. The crimes are often caught on camera.

“The respect to property, those days are gone. And as I said before, a lot of thieves are opportunists. If you make the way easy for them, they will take it.”

Police say the most common way thieves find potential vehicles is walking around parking lots, trying doors until they find one that’s unlocked. Once they have access to your vehicle, they rummage through everything, trying to find anything of value or even a key.



Meridian police say there are three things you can do to avoid being a victim of grand theft auto:



1. Utilize your cell phone to take a picture of your insurance card. That way it has all of the vehicle information, VIN, make, and

model. Also, take a picture of your registration.

2. Make sure your vehicle is locked.

3. Use an aftermarket tracking device. Placing the device in an inconspicuous place in the vehicle. That helps police retrieve the

vehicle if it is stolen.

“Those little bitty measures can make it difficult for a person to take the vehicle,” says Detective Anderson.

Don’t be an easy target for thieves. Make it difficult for would-be crooks to steal your property.

