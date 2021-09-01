City of Meridian Arrest Report September 1, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:58 AM on August 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of 18th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:31 AM on August 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of 60th Avenue. This vehicle was recovered for another agency.

Auto Burglary

At 6:46 AM on August 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 6100 block of Mohawk Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:23 AM on August 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of 61st Court. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:50 PM on August 31, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1900 block of 61st Court. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

There were not any shootings reported.